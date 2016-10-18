More Guest Author Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—25 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—4 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—20 September 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—13 September 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—6 September 2016 Related Stories Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—29 December 2015Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—5 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—12 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—19 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—26 January 2016 Related IHS Chemicals Products CHEM IDEAS Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—18 October 2016 CPhI Worldwide: Trends in Pharma CMOs, CDMOs, and biosimilars to continue generating growth



The

The outsourcing trend is accelerating, with larger contract manufacturers acquiring specialist technologies from smaller niche companies. But large producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will increasingly attempt to merge or partner with finished-product specialists of similar size, according to CPhI.

The pharmaceutical industry, in particular the larger companies that make much use of CMOs and CDMOs, is recognizing it is not just a question of outsourcing the production of a particular molecule on grounds of cost or capacity. “CMOs represent more economy of capability versus capacity, as we have seen the industry move from small to large molecules, to more biologicals, and on to monoclonals,” says Rebecca Bishop, procurement manager at Eli Lilly. Other factors, such as increasing size and complexity of the target molecules and more stringent regulatory requirements, are placing considerable demands on companies on each side of the partnership. “CMOs must provide solutions; it’s not just a question of cost and capacity,” says Lukas Utiger, president/drug substance at Patheon.



CPhI Worldwide: High potency APIs set to double in value, reaching $25 billion by 2023



High-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs), which are

Several companies have invested to help meet the increased demand for HPAPIs or be able to deal adequately with the more stringent requirements for manufacturing such substances. Novasep (Lyon, France) has invested $55.5 million to expand its HPAPI manufacturing capabilities at Le Mans, France. Catalent (Somerset, New Jersey) has expanded its capabilities for manufacturing and handling HPAPIs at its Somerset site. Fermion (Espoo, Finland) has announced plans to expand API production capacity at Hanko, Finland. Fermion is investing €30 million ($34 million) for the expansion, which will process standard APIs and HPAPIs. The new unit alone will be able to produce 100 metric tons of HPAPI annually, Fermion says.



Cambrex completes acquisition of PharmaCore



Cambrex (East Rutherford, New Jersey), a manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), says that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of PharmaCore (High Point, North Carolina), a privately-owned company specializing in developing, manufacturing and scaling up small molecule APIs for clinical phase projects. The purchase price was about $25 million. Plans for the acquisition were first announced on 26 September.

PharmaCore develops and produces complex APIs and intermediates requiring multi-step synthetic processes to support clinical trials from Phase I to Phase III. The company is licensed with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to manufacture Schedule II to Schedule V controlled substances.

PharmaCore has been renamed Cambrex High Point.



Air Liquide builds specialty ingredients facility in US for pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets



Air Liquide says that its subsidiaries Seppic (Paris), a healthcare specialty ingredients manufacturer, and Schülke (Norderstedt, Germany), a hygiene specialist, have broken ground on a greenfield production facility in Sandston, Virginia. This new production facility will manufacture ingredients for the cosmetic and pharmaceutical global markets. The facility will involve an investment of over $60 million and it is expected to start operations in the first half of 2018. It will create about 50 new jobs. The facility will be run by a joint venture between Seppic and Schülke, named Polykon Manufacturing.



Codexis appoints senior v.p./corporate & strategic development



Codexis (Redwood City, California), a protein engineering company, says that Michael Aldridge has joined the company as senior v.p./corporate & strategic development. In this new position, Aldridge will manage all aspects of Codexis’ growth initiatives, including leading the expansion of the global biocatalyst business, striking new CodeEvolver protein engineering platform technology licensing agreements and expanding the company’s pipeline of therapeutic drug candidates. He will report to John Nicols, president and CEO of Codexis.

Aldridge joins Codexis from Sirona Therapeutics, a privately held company he founded and served as president and CEO since 2015. Previously he was senior v.p./corporate strategic development for Questcor Pharmaceuticals, where he negotiated numerous strategic transactions that supported a four-fold increase in market capitalization and the sale of the company to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for $5.6 billion. Prior to that, Aldridge served as CEO for two drug-development companies.





