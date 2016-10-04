More Guest Author Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—25 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—18 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—20 September 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—13 September 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—6 September 2016 Related Stories Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—29 December 2015Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—5 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—12 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—19 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—26 January 2016 Related IHS Chemicals Products CHEM IDEAS Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—4 October 2016 CPhI Barcelona: The challenges associated with outsourcing manufacturing



The use of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) continues to be a source of discussion in the pharmaceutical industry, according to exchanges at

The importance of CMOs to the pharmaceutical industry in the production of active molecules is demonstrated clearly in the statistics. Of nine new molecular entities (NMEs) approved by the US FDA in 2010, production of one fifth (22%) was outsourced. About three-quarters (76%) of the 17 NMEs approved by the FDA in 2014 were outsourced, and increase of about 3-fold in about five years.



Cambrex to acquire PharmaCore



Cambrex (East Rutherford, New Jersey), a manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), says it has

PharmaCore was founded in 1999 and has more than 60 full-time employees, focused on projects at laboratory and pilot-plant scale. The company develops and produces complex APIs and intermediates requiring multistep synthetic processes in batch sizes from milligrams to 100 kilograms to support clinical trials from Phase I to Phase III. PharmaCore is also licensed with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to manufacture Schedule-II–V controlled substances. The company occupies a 35,000–square foot site at High Point, North Carolina.

Cambrex says the acquisition complements its existing large scale, multipurpose manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe. PharmaCore is currently generating annual revenues of $15–17 million and EBITDA of just over $2 million/year.



Ampac Fine Chemicals acquires facility in Virginia to meet growing API demand



Ampac Fine Chemicals (AFC; Rancho Cordova, California) says that it has acquired the assets of UniTao Pharmaceuticals, comprising the former Boehringer Ingelheim manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Virginia. “This is a world-class active pharmaceutical ingredient [API] manufacturing facility with a long history of producing controlled substances and highly potent APIs. It is a perfect fit for AFC's growing demand for APIs,” says Aslam Malik, president and CEO of AFC.

The Petersburg facility, now known as AFC-Virginia, includes four plants with multiple cGMP manufacturing lines, the most recent of which was brought online in 2009.

“We have also retained a core team of experienced professionals at the Petersburg facility to support cGMP production of intermediates and APIs,” says Malik. “This will ensure a seamless integration into AFC's network of production plants. Customer response to this acquisition has been positive since it provides additional cGMP capacity in the United States to support their current and future API needs.”



AbbVie opens API plant in Singapore



AbbVie (Chicago, Illinois) says that it has opened a small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Singapore. This facility will support the growth of AbbVie's oncology and women's health pipeline. The new site, located in the Tuas Biomedical Park, will also include a biologics manufacturing facility that is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2018. Combined, the API and biologics facilities represent a $320 million investment in Singapore that will employ more than 250 new employees. AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories.



Cambrex opens pilot plant in Italy



Cambrex (East Rutherford, New Jersey), a manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced the validation and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification of a new pilot plant at its Paullo manufacturing and R&D site in Milan, Italy. The Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) plant, which can produce batch sizes of 1–15 kilograms, was constructed to meet customer demand for small-scale API volumes, both for validation to support a drug master file filing for abbreviated new drug applications or generic registrations and for API supply to niche markets, including ophthalmic drugs. The new facility will also custom manufacture new chemical entity (NCE) and intermediates for early-stage drug development and clinical trials, Cambrex says.





The use of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) continues to be a source of discussion in the pharmaceutical industry, according to exchanges at CPhI, being held this week in Barcelona. The industry, in particular the larger pharmaceutical companies that make much use of CMOs and CDMOs, are recognizing that it is not just a simple question of outsourcing the production of a particular molecule on grounds of cost or capacity. “CMOs represent more economy of capability versus capacity, as we have seen the industry move from small to large molecules, to more biologicals, and on to monoclonals,” says Rebecca Bishop, procurement manager, Eli Lilly. Other factors, such as increasing complexity of the target molecules, and more stringent regulatory requirements, are placing considerable demands on companies on both sides of the partnership. “CMOs must provide solutions, it’s not just a question of cost and capacity,” says Lukas Utiger, president, drug substance, Patheon.The importance of CMOs to the pharmaceutical industry in the production of active molecules is demonstrated clearly in the statistics. Of nine new molecular entities (NMEs) approved by the US FDA in 2010, production of one fifth (22%) was outsourced. About three-quarters (76%) of the 17 NMEs approved by the FDA in 2014 were outsourced, and increase of about 3-fold in about five years.Cambrex (East Rutherford, New Jersey), a manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), says it has agreed to acquire PharmaCore , a privately owned company specializing in developing, manufacturing, and scaling up small molecule APIs for clinical-phase projects, for about $25 million. Cambrex says that it expects the transaction, net of deal fees, to have a neutral impact on earnings per share in 2016 and be accretive in 2017. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur within 30 days.PharmaCore was founded in 1999 and has more than 60 full-time employees, focused on projects at laboratory and pilot-plant scale. The company develops and produces complex APIs and intermediates requiring multistep synthetic processes in batch sizes from milligrams to 100 kilograms to support clinical trials from Phase I to Phase III. PharmaCore is also licensed with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to manufacture Schedule-II–V controlled substances. The company occupies a 35,000–square foot site at High Point, North Carolina.Cambrex says the acquisition complements its existing large scale, multipurpose manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe. PharmaCore is currently generating annual revenues of $15–17 million and EBITDA of just over $2 million/year.Ampac Fine Chemicals (AFC; Rancho Cordova, California) says that it has acquired the assets of UniTao Pharmaceuticals, comprising the former Boehringer Ingelheim manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Virginia. “This is a world-class active pharmaceutical ingredient [API] manufacturing facility with a long history of producing controlled substances and highly potent APIs. It is a perfect fit for AFC's growing demand for APIs,” says Aslam Malik, president and CEO of AFC.The Petersburg facility, now known as AFC-Virginia, includes four plants with multiple cGMP manufacturing lines, the most recent of which was brought online in 2009.“We have also retained a core team of experienced professionals at the Petersburg facility to support cGMP production of intermediates and APIs,” says Malik. “This will ensure a seamless integration into AFC's network of production plants. Customer response to this acquisition has been positive since it provides additional cGMP capacity in the United States to support their current and future API needs.”AbbVie (Chicago, Illinois) says that it has opened a small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Singapore. This facility will support the growth of AbbVie's oncology and women's health pipeline. The new site, located in the Tuas Biomedical Park, will also include a biologics manufacturing facility that is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2018. Combined, the API and biologics facilities represent a $320 million investment in Singapore that will employ more than 250 new employees. AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories.Cambrex (East Rutherford, New Jersey), a manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced the validation and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification of a new pilot plant at its Paullo manufacturing and R&D site in Milan, Italy. The Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) plant, which can produce batch sizes of 1–15 kilograms, was constructed to meet customer demand for small-scale API volumes, both for validation to support a drug master file filing for abbreviated new drug applications or generic registrations and for API supply to niche markets, including ophthalmic drugs. The new facility will also custom manufacture new chemical entity (NCE) and intermediates for early-stage drug development and clinical trials, Cambrex says.









