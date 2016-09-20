More Guest Author Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—25 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—18 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—4 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—13 September 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—6 September 2016 Related Stories Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—29 December 2015Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—5 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—12 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—19 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—26 January 2016 Related IHS Chemicals Products CHEM IDEAS Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—20 September 2016 Novasep and US-based Triclinic Labs form alliance for solid-state chemistry services



Novasep (Lyon, France), a supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry, has formed a partnership with Triclinic Labs (Lafayette, Indiana), a provider of contract pharmaceutical and fine chemical solid-state development services. The alliance between Novasep and Triclinic Labs will enable both companies to offer their customers a full active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development service, ranging from first chemical synthesis to solid form optimization. Novasep’s services will be extended to include solid form screening, selection, development, characterization and analytical method development.

This is Novasep’s first partnership agreement focusing on early-stage, solid-state services. Those services will be in addition to Novasep’s existing, early-stage, API synthesis and purification services, and made available to customers in North America as well as other regions.

While the efficiency of a drug is based on its intrinsic nature and its interactions with biological targets, the preparation process has a strong impact on these properties; finding the most appropriate solid phase can optimize these features, Novasep says. The best solid phase, be it a crystalline polymorph, salt, cocrystal or amorphous form, can maximize physicochemical properties and therefore improve drug efficiency, Novasep says.

“The alliance with Triclinic Labs emphasizes our continued commitment towards the North American market, following the recent opening of our US-based synthesis laboratory and kilo lab in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania,” says Andrew Brennan, general manager at Novasep’s US operations.



Suanfarma acquires stake in Idifarma



Suanfarma (Madrid, Spain), a company that manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms, says that it has acquired a stake in Idifarma (Noáin, Spain), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a specialized supplier of raw materials to the pharmaceutical industry. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. This is part of a planned process to replace venture-capital financial partners. Idifarma, which specializes in high potency development and manufacturing and spray drying to solve low solubility challenges, has grown from a small start-up business established in 2001 to a global CDMO working with more than 100 pharmaceutical companies, Suanfarma says.

Suanfarma acquired its shares from three venture capital firms, while the co-founders of Idifarma remain as shareholders and in executive positions. Two local financial investors, Sodena and Caja Rural de Navarra, that have funded the company since its inception, will also remain as shareholders.

“Our partnership with Idifarma is an opportunity to contribute to the growth and strengthening of a company with which we can develop synergies that will improve our position in an increasingly competitive and demanding market,” says Hector Ara, CEO of Suanfarma. “Idifarma has huge growth potential and we plan to develop the CDMO’s percentage of international business, which already exceeds 50%,” Ara says.

“Suanfarma has a strong international presence, including in the United States, India, China, Brazil and Mexico, and will bring significant growth opportunities to Idifarma,” says Luis Oquiñena, general manager and co-founder of Idifarma.



PCI Synthesis obtains DEA registration for controlled substance development and manufacturing



PCI Synthesis (Newburyport, Massachusetts) a drug substance contract manufacturing organization of new chemical entities (NCEs) and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), says that it has obtained registration and certification from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to handle Schedule II, III, IV and V controlled substances. With DEA registration, the company will be able to work on behalf of clients on projects that are considered controlled substances or the raw materials that are used to produce them.

“Expanding the type of substances we can work with positions PCI Synthesis to meet the growing demand for new molecules that make use of the medical value of controlled substances,” says Edward Price, president of PCI Synthesis.

In preparation for these new substances, the company has invested in new systems, processes, and training so that it can manufacture controlled substances in its Newburyport facility.

PCI Synthesis, which provides small and mid-sized companies with the expertise to manufacture complex small molecules to be used as APIs, earlier this year announced that its commercially approved products portfolio now includes nine commercial products that either have or are imminently receiving FDA approval for sale in the United States. The company has more than 17 API and other advanced materials products in its commercial pipeline.



Merck, JenKem announce distribution agreement



Merck KGaA’s (Darmstadt, Germany) life science unit and Jenkem Technology (Beijing, China) have signed a

Jenkem v.p./business development Mark Frishberg says that the partnership will allow JenKem’s PEGs to become more widely available to researchers in the biomedical field, through Merck’s global footprint and local sales force.





Jenkem v.p./business development Mark Frishberg says that the partnership will allow JenKem's PEGs to become more widely available to researchers in the biomedical field, through Merck's global footprint and local sales force.










