Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—13 September 2016

Cambrex (East Rutherford, New Jersey), a manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), says that it will invest approximately $9 million to expand large-scale manufacturing capacity at its Karlskoga, Sweden facility. The investment includes the installation of new multi-purpose reactors and upgrading of the control room within an existing plant on site. The new facilities will undergo validation and cGMP qualification ahead of the operational startup in the fourth quarter of 2016. The expansion increases the large scale manufacturing capabilities of the Karlskoga facility, which supports clients’ development projects from R&D through to large scale commercial manufacturing, Cambrex says. The expansion at Karlskoga is part of an ongoing strategic campaign to invest in small molecule API manufacturing across its global network of facilities, the company says.

“Our facility at Karlskoga is strategically important, both in Scandinavia and the wider European markets, and this investment is in response to an increase in demand for larger scale, multi-purpose manufacturing capabilities,” says Bjarne Sandberg, managing director of Cambrex Karlskoga.

The expansion in Sweden follows a $50-million production and warehousing expansion at Cambrex’s API facility at Charles City, Iowa, which was completed in July.



FDA warns API plant in China



The US FDA issued a warning letter on 11 August 2016 to the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility of Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical—located at Taizhou, China—for violating current good manufacturing practice (cGMP). An FDA inspection from 10-13 August 2015 at the facility identified significant deviations from cGMP for the manufacture of APIs, FDA says. FDA has reviewed the company's responses since the inspection. The warning letter was published on the FDA website last week.

Zhejiang Hisoar's deviations at Taizhou include failure to maintain complete data derived from all laboratory tests conducted to ensure compliance with established specifications and standards; failure to prevent unauthorized access or changes to data, and to provide adequate controls to prevent manipulation and omission of data; and failure to record activities at the time they are performed.

FDA, in January 2016, placed Zhejiang Hisoar on import alert. An import alert allows FDA to detain products, without physically examining them, in order to prevent potentially violative products from being distributed in the United States.

FDA says it may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements listing the Taizhou facility as an API manufacturer, until all corrections have been completed and FDA has confirmed the facility's compliance with cGMP. Failure to correct these deviations may also result in FDA continuing to refuse admission of articles manufactured at the Taizhou unit, into the United States, FDA adds.

This is the second API plant in China to receive a warning letter from the FDA in recent weeks. FDA issued a warning letter last month to the API facility of Zhejiang Medicine Co. in Xinchang, China for violating cGMP.



Novasep appoints head of ADC unit



Novasep (Lyon, France), a supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry, says that it has appointed François D’Hooge as bioconjugation unit manager. In his new role, D’Hooge will manage Novasep’s new antibody drug conjugate (ADC) production facility at Le Mans, France, currently being constructed. Novasep began building the €10-million ($11.2 million) fully integrated ADC conjugation facility at its Le Mans site last year, in response to increasing market demand for full bioconjugation services for clinical and future commercial ADCs. The facility will start up in the first quarter of 2017. D’Hooge is an expert in antibody drug conjugation biochemistry, Novasep says. D’Hooge joins Novasep from Spirogen, a member of the AstraZeneca group, where he helped develop a potent and flexible class of ADCs. He has worked on ADCs since 2011.



Fuji Chemical completes construction of high-containment closed spray drying facility



Fuji Chemical Industries Co. (Toyama, Japan) says that its new high-containment spray dryer for drugs with high pharmacological activity is now fully operational, at Toyama. Fuji Chemical offers contract manufacturing services that include active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), drug intermediates, and drug products manufacturing. The company also provides excipients and drug delivery systems. Recent scientific studies have emphasized the importance of developing oral medications that have improved absorption characteristics; this trend is particularly evident in new drugs that deliver more pharmacological effects in small doses, the company says. As a result, the demand for high-containment closed spray dryer is increasing as this manufacturing process improves absorption of drugs in the gastrointestinal tract, Fuji Chemical says. “Fuji can provide customers with all their spray drying requirements including high potency drug processing solutions,” says Mitsunori Nishida, CEO of Fuji Chemical.



Lonza completes acquisition of InterHealth Nutraceuticals



Lonza announced on 13 September that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of InterHealth Nutraceuticals (Benicia, California), a company that develops, produces and sells nutritional ingredients for use in dietary supplements, from Kainos Capital. Lonza acquired InterHealth for a total price of up to $300 million split into an upfront payment and an earn-out payment. The InterHealth business will become part of Lonza’s consumer care business unit, but will retain its facilities and employees. The combination of the two businesses allows Lonza to offer InterHealth’s more than 15 branded ingredients, including its cornerstone ingredient, UC-II, for joint-health.

















