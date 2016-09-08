More Guest Author Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—25 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—18 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—4 October 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—20 September 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—13 September 2016 Related Stories Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—29 December 2015Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—5 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—12 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—19 January 2016Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—26 January 2016 Related IHS Chemicals Products CHEM IDEAS Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—6 September 2016 SOCMA's BPTF concludes negotiations for round two of Generic Drug User Fee program



The Bulk Pharmaceuticals Task Force (BPTF), an affiliate of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA), has ended negotiations for the reauthorization of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Generic Drug User Fee (GDUFA) program. BPTF is a longtime stakeholder in the GDUFA program, which is designed to hold all foreign and domestic players contributing to the US generic drug system to the same inspection standards, achieve risk-based inspection frequency parity, expedite the availability of more safe, affordable, high-quality generic drugs and enhance FDA's ability to identify and track registration of manufacturers of each drug product sold in the United States. The new plan addresses fee structure, ensures greater accountability and reporting from the FDA, BPTF says.

BPTF is an industry trade organization for manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), their intermediates and excipients that market in the United States. Created in 2002, its objective is to seek clarification of current regulatory requirements and to interact with governmental agencies on emerging issues that may impact SOCMA members.

BPTF says it will continue to work with the FDA and other industry stakeholders to implement the new GDUFA plan, as it continues to represent the interests of US API manufacturers in the global market.

“We are pleased with the agreement we were able to reach on this important public safety issue,” says John DiLoreto, executive director of BPTF. "This new plan is not only good for the generic drug industry, but it will also benefit consumers by making safe drugs available faster. We are particularly pleased with the changes made in the new agreement that will benefit small businesses."



Strides Shasun to hive off API business



Pharmaceutical company Strides Shasun (Bangalore, India), which was formed through the merger of Strides Arcolab and Shasun Pharmaceuticals last year, informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (Mumbai) that its board of directors has approved a plan to hive off the company's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business to a new wholly owned subsidiary. Strides Shasun currently has four business segments: regulated markets, emerging markets, institutional business, and pharmaceutical services & active ingredients. The API business will be transferred to the wholly owned subsidiary in the October-December 2016 quarter. Strides Shasun says that the API business is being carved out because it requires a different level of focus. With new regulatory and compliance requirements, the commodity API business will need its own leadership team and strategy, and the business will be carved out to achieve its strategic objectives, Strides Shasun says.



ScinoPharm and CVie Therapeutics to jointly develop heart failure drug



Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturer ScinoPharm (Tainan, Taiwan) says that it has entered into a discovery and development collaboration with Taiwan-based CVie Therapeutics to identify the new generation compound to Istaroxime, CVie’s acute heart failure treatment currently in late Phase IIb trials in Italy and China. ScinoPharm has a strong relationship with CVie for the supply of API for CVie’s clinical trials. According to the agreement, ScinoPharm will provide medicinal chemistry design and synthesis, while CVie will apply its biological know-how to screen and identify the new candidate. When the new compound enters the clinical development phases, ScinoPharm aims to be the primary chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) service provider to furnish material for clinical phases and beyond. “ScinoPharm is transforming into a full-scope specialty pharma company based on our core competencies of R&D and cGMP manufacturing in high-entry barrier APIs,” says ScinoPharm CEO Yung Fa Chen. “This collaboration with CVie signals ScinoPharm’s strategic move into the new drug development field.”



Evonik Alabama site renews GMP certification



Evonik Industries says that its Evonik Birmingham Laboratories (Birmingham, Alabama) unit, in May 2016, hosted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection conducted by the British health authority, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA; London). The audit concluded with the renewal of the EU GMP certification for the site. The certification covers the manufacturing of sterile human medicinal products for terminally-sterilized solids and implants.

The facility first received its EU GMP certificate in 2013 after a pre-approval inspection for a new commercial product. The Birmingham Laboratories facility was acquired by Evonik in 2011. The site serves as the Evonik hub for parenteral drug delivery and commercial drug product manufacturing. It focuses primarily on the production of aseptic and terminally-sterilized complex dosage forms including drug loaded microspheres, implants and liposomes.



Beyond IHS Chemical Week:



India turns to certification in pharma manufacturing quality drive

from in-PharmaTechnologist.com



India's government has





The Bulk Pharmaceuticals Task Force (BPTF), an affiliate of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA), has ended negotiations for the reauthorization of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Generic Drug User Fee (GDUFA) program. BPTF is a longtime stakeholder in the GDUFA program, which is designed to hold all foreign and domestic players contributing to the US generic drug system to the same inspection standards, achieve risk-based inspection frequency parity, expedite the availability of more safe, affordable, high-quality generic drugs and enhance FDA's ability to identify and track registration of manufacturers of each drug product sold in the United States. The new plan addresses fee structure, ensures greater accountability and reporting from the FDA, BPTF says.BPTF is an industry trade organization for manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), their intermediates and excipients that market in the United States. Created in 2002, its objective is to seek clarification of current regulatory requirements and to interact with governmental agencies on emerging issues that may impact SOCMA members.BPTF says it will continue to work with the FDA and other industry stakeholders to implement the new GDUFA plan, as it continues to represent the interests of US API manufacturers in the global market.“We are pleased with the agreement we were able to reach on this important public safety issue,” says John DiLoreto, executive director of BPTF. "This new plan is not only good for the generic drug industry, but it will also benefit consumers by making safe drugs available faster. We are particularly pleased with the changes made in the new agreement that will benefit small businesses."Pharmaceutical company Strides Shasun (Bangalore, India), which was formed through the merger of Strides Arcolab and Shasun Pharmaceuticals last year, informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (Mumbai) that its board of directors has approved a plan to hive off the company's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business to a new wholly owned subsidiary. Strides Shasun currently has four business segments: regulated markets, emerging markets, institutional business, and pharmaceutical services & active ingredients. The API business will be transferred to the wholly owned subsidiary in the October-December 2016 quarter. Strides Shasun says that the API business is being carved out because it requires a different level of focus. With new regulatory and compliance requirements, the commodity API business will need its own leadership team and strategy, and the business will be carved out to achieve its strategic objectives, Strides Shasun says.Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturer ScinoPharm (Tainan, Taiwan) says that it has entered into a discovery and development collaboration with Taiwan-based CVie Therapeutics to identify the new generation compound to Istaroxime, CVie’s acute heart failure treatment currently in late Phase IIb trials in Italy and China. ScinoPharm has a strong relationship with CVie for the supply of API for CVie’s clinical trials. According to the agreement, ScinoPharm will provide medicinal chemistry design and synthesis, while CVie will apply its biological know-how to screen and identify the new candidate. When the new compound enters the clinical development phases, ScinoPharm aims to be the primary chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) service provider to furnish material for clinical phases and beyond. “ScinoPharm is transforming into a full-scope specialty pharma company based on our core competencies of R&D and cGMP manufacturing in high-entry barrier APIs,” says ScinoPharm CEO Yung Fa Chen. “This collaboration with CVie signals ScinoPharm’s strategic move into the new drug development field.”Evonik Industries says that its Evonik Birmingham Laboratories (Birmingham, Alabama) unit, in May 2016, hosted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection conducted by the British health authority, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA; London). The audit concluded with the renewal of the EU GMP certification for the site. The certification covers the manufacturing of sterile human medicinal products for terminally-sterilized solids and implants.The facility first received its EU GMP certificate in 2013 after a pre-approval inspection for a new commercial product. The Birmingham Laboratories facility was acquired by Evonik in 2011. The site serves as the Evonik hub for parenteral drug delivery and commercial drug product manufacturing. It focuses primarily on the production of aseptic and terminally-sterilized complex dosage forms including drug loaded microspheres, implants and liposomes.from in-PharmaTechnologist.comIndia's government has launched a certification program aimed at tightening up quality standards in its domestic drug industry. The initiative by India's Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) seeks to upgrade the skills of employees working in pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing in order to bring "sustainable improvement in the quality of pharmaceutical products". The Drug Controller General of India, GN Singh, has a set a deadline of 1 January 2018, for all personnel in companies to complete the certification process, according to a notice posted on the CDSCO website. "No person shall be employed in any pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical manufacturing units unless he has obtained a formal diploma or degree in the relevant area, or has been certified," says Singh.









