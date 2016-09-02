|
|
ACC's specialty chemicals market volume decreases while adhesives, flavors and fragrances markets improve
10:44 AM MDT | September 2, 2016 | By MICHAEL RAVENSCROFT
American Chemistry Council's (ACC) specialty chemicals market volume index declined 0.9% in July 2016, measured on a three-month moving average, compared with the year-ago month but gained 0.2% on the previous month. Nevertheless, of the 28 sectors ACC tracks, 17 improved year over year (YOY), with the big winner being adhesives and sealants, which improved 10% YOY. The losers continue to be led by oil field chemicals, which declined 16.1% YOY, and mining chemicals, down 7.3% YOY.
Reflecting the recent performance of adhesives in the United States, Delo Industrial Adhesives (Windach, Germany) says that although the global adhesives market is growing about an estimated 5% annually, the company is growing practically 15% per year. Henkel KGaA, the largest producer of adhesives, recently announced higher sales and operating profit, with its adhesives technology business reporting an increase in profit of 7.1% YOY, supported by “strong development in emerging markets and positive development in mature markets.”
The flavors and fragrances market continues to grow, up 3.6% YOY in the United States. Symrise AG (Holzminden, Germany) reported a 10% rise in first-half 2016 sales after adjusting for foreign exchange effects, with profit growing by almost as much, on the back of strong demand. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) also reports a double-digit increase, with second-quarter net income up 11% YOY. Sales grew in both segments, even excluding acquisition impacts, driving the higher YOY results.
