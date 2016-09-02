ACC's specialty chemicals market volume decreases while adhesives, flavors and fragrances markets improve

CHEM IDEAS

American Chemistry Council's (ACC) specialty chemicals market volume index declined 0.9% in July 2016, measured on a three-month moving average, compared with the year-ago month but gained 0.2% on the previous month. Nevertheless, of the 28 sectors ACC tracks, 17 improved year over year (YOY), with the big winner being adhesives and sealants, which improved 10% YOY. The losers continue to be led by oil field chemicals, which declined 16.1% YOY, and mining chemicals, down 7.3% YOY.

Reflecting the recent performance of adhesives in the United States, Delo Industrial Adhesives (Windach, Germany) says that although the global adhesives market is growing about an estimated 5% annually, the company is growing practically 15% per year. Henkel KGaA, the largest producer of adhesives, recently announced higher sales and operating profit, with its adhesives technology business reporting an increase in profit of 7.1% YOY, supported by “strong development in emerging markets and positive development in mature markets.”

The flavors and fragrances market continues to grow, up 3.6% YOY in the United States. Symrise AG (Holzminden, Germany) reported a 10% rise in first-half 2016 sales after adjusting for foreign exchange effects, with profit growing by almost as much, on the back of strong demand. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) also reports a double-digit increase, with second-quarter net income up 11% YOY. Sales grew in both segments, even excluding acquisition impacts, driving the higher YOY results.

The desire to make acquisitions continues unabated. Evonik Industries AG issued $2.1 billion of bonds, the proceeds of which will be used to acquire the specialty and coating additives business of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., although the deal remains subject to approval from the relevant antitrust authorities. Berry Plastics Group (Evansville, Indiana) has agreed to acquire AEP Industries Inc. (Montvale, New Jersey) in a deal worth about $765 million including debt. Berry says it expects cost synergies of $50 million or more annually with the acquisition. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Berry’s adjusted net income and adjusted free cash flow by more than 10% after expected synergies. Sika AG has acquired FRC Industries (Tuscaloosa, Alabama), which produces synthetic polypropylene and steel fibers for concrete. Market growth for concrete fibers in the United States is outpacing overall construction growth, so the acquisition will accelerate Sika’s growth in the country.