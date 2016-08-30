|
Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—30 August 2016
1:35 AM MDT | August 30, 2016 | By DEEPTI RAMESH
FDA issues warning letters to API plants in China and India
The US FDA issued a warning letter on 12 August 2016 to the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities of Unimark Remedies Ltd., located at Vapi and at Bavla, in India; and a separate warning letter on 4 August 2016 to the API facility of Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd., located in Xinchang, China—for violating cGMP. Separate FDA inspections from 18-22 May 2015 at the Vapi facility, from 3-14 August 2015 at the Bavla facility; and from 15–18 June 2015 at the Xinchang facility identified significant deviations from cGMP for the manufacture of APIs, FDA says. FDA has reviewed the responses of both companies since the inspections, which FDA says lack sufficient corrective actions.
Aurobindo Pharma reports small rise in API sales
The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (Hyderabad, India) reports a 1.6% rise in sales in the company’s fiscal first quarter, ended 30 June 2016, compared with the year-ago quarter, to 7.34 billion Indian rupees ($109.6 million). Earnings figures for the API business have not been disclosed. Beta-lactam accounted for 4.95 billion rupees of Aurobindo’s total API sales in the quarter, and non beta-lactam accounted for 2.39 billion rupees. The API business accounted for 19.5% of Aurobindo's total sales in the quarter. The company sells APIs to the domestic as well as the global markets. Aurobindo is one of the global leaders in APIs.
Pfizer to acquire AstraZeneca’s small molecule antibiotics business for over $1.5 billion
Pfizer Inc. says that it has entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca to acquire the development and commercialization rights to its late-stage small molecule antibiotics business, primarily outside the United States. The agreement includes the commercialization and development rights to the newly approved EU drug Zavicefta, the marketed agents Merrem/Meronem and Zinforo, and the clinical development assets aztreonam-avibactam (ATM-AVI) and CXL. Zavicefta specifically addresses multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections, including those resistant to carbapenem antibiotics, one of the most significant unmet medical needs in bacterial infections treated with hospital antibiotics, Pfizer says. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2016. Pfizer, under the terms of the agreement, will make an upfront payment to AstraZeneca of $550 million upon completion and a further unconditional payment of $175 million in January 2019 for the commercialization and development rights to the late-stage antibiotics business in all markets where AstraZeneca holds the rights. In addition, Pfizer will pay up to $250 million in commercial, manufacturing and regulatory milestones, up to $600 million in sales-related payments as well as recurring, double-digit royalties on future sales of Zavicefta and ATM-AVI in certain markets.
Beyond IHS Chemical Week:
UK MHRA strips Pfizer-owned India antibiotics plant of GMP certificate
from in-PharmaTechnologist.com
An Indian facility owned by Pfizer’s Hospira unit has been banned from supplying some drugs to the European Union (EU) after Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA; London) inspectors found breaches of manufacturing regulations. The facility in Sriperumbudur, India, makes liquid and powder antibiotics and solid dose drugs. MHRA inspectors who visited the site in July found sterility problems in production areas. The agency withdrew the site's good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate. It also recommended that certain products made at the plant should not be sold in the EU until the problems are addressed.
