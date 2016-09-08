Analysis: ChemChina-Syngenta merger receives clearance, Texas commission settles Westlake-Eastman pipeline dispute

CHEM IDEAS

While China National Chemical Corp. (ChemChina) and Syngenta received clearance last week from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to move forward with the companies’ proposed $43-billion merger, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on increasing consolidation within seeds and agchems in late September. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., IA), also a chairman in the committee, has voiced concerns over the massive deal-making underway in the global seed and agchems market.

Several European companies reported second-quarter results last week, including Sibur Holding (Moscow, Russia), which reported profit increase of threefolds year-on-year (YOY) to 63.3 billion Russian rubles ($976.4 million); and Borealis AG (Vienna, Austria), which despite announcing a 12% lower second-quarter net profit and 10% lower consolidated sales of €309 million ($348.5 million) and €2.2 billion, respectively, is still the company's second-best quarterly result.

Back in the United States, the Texas Railroad Commission (TRRC) ruled on 24 August that Westlake Chemical Corp. cannot charge Eastman Chemical Co. a market-based price for using a common-carrier ethylene pipeline between Longview and Mont Belvieu, Texas, putting to rest a three-year-old dispute between the two companies. The Commission ruled that Westlake may charge Eastman $2.45 per 100 pounds—below the $3.50 sought by Westlake but higher than the original rate of $1.90. Meanwhile, cost estimate of Sasol Ltd.’s Lake Charles project has escalated to $11 billion from the original $8.9 billion.