Pharma/fine chemicals roundup—23 August 2016

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (Mumbai) has

Ash Stevens operates a 60,000 square-foot facility with eight chemical drug development and production laboratories and and six full-scale production areas. The company’s specialty is the manufacture of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs), which requires specialized engineering and containment controls for safe handling.

About 25% of the APIs in clinical development are highly potent, notes Vivek Sharma, CEO of Piramal Pharma Solutions, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises. Sharma expects the acquisition to be synergistic with the company’s antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and injectable business.



Siegfried reports lower profits, sales rise following acquisition of BASF pharma ingredients businesses



Siegfried Holding AG (Zofingen, Switzerland) report net profits of 14.0 million Swiss francs ($14.5 million) for the first half of 2016, a decrease of 30.4% compared with the first half of 2015. First-half sales increased 76.2%, however, to 353.6 million francs. Siegfried says that the integration of the BASF sites acquired in 2015 is well on track. Siegfried, in October 2015, acquired BASF’s custom synthesis business and parts of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) business for €270 million ($305 million). The transaction included BASF’s production sites at Evionnaz, Switzerland; Minden, Germany; and Saint-Vulbas, France. EBITDA for the first half increased by 38.1%, to 47.8 million francs. After integration costs, EBITDA grew to 43.7 million francs, representing an increase of 26.2%, the company says. Siegfried expects to report EBITDA of 100 million francs before integration costs for the full year, particularly as the acquired BASF business in the past years reported an earnings surplus in the second half of the year, the company says.

“For the entire 2016 financial year, we expect to report sales of over 700 million francs,” says Siegfried CEO Rudolf Hanko. “As anticipated, the operating result reflects the high expenses for the integration of the new sites. However, corresponding synergies are already noticeable and will show positive effects in the short to medium term.”

Sales in Siegfried’s API segment more than doubled, and sales in finished dosage forms, which are not affected by the BASF transaction, grew by 16%, Siegfried says. Siegfried says it maintains a high level of new business acquisition in all market segments.



Grace opens GMP release QC Lab to support pharmaceutical intermediates manufacturing



W. R. Grace & Co. says it has opened a good manufacturing practice (GMP) release quality control (QC) lab at its fine chemicals manufacturing facility located in Albany, Oregon, expanding support for GMP manufacturing and release for the pharmaceutical and dietary-related industries. The new lab’s capabilities will enable the site to validate analytical methods and perform GMP release of starting materials and advanced intermediates. The lab already has passed customer inspections and completed method validation and GMP release of commercial intermediates for major pharmaceutical companies. Grace acquired the Albany facility from Synthetech, Inc. in 2010.



Codexis reports improved Q2 results



Codexis, Inc. (Redwood City, California), a protein engineering company, says that net income for the second quarter of 2016 was $2.2 million compared with a net loss for the second quarter of 2015 of $5.4 million. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2016 increased to $16.0 million from $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2015, due primarily to higher biocatalyst product sales and the recognition of revenue related to the achievement of research and development milestones.

“Revenues for the quarter reflect the completion of our CodeEvolver protein engineering platform technology transfer to GlaxoSmithKline, achievement of the final research and development milestone in our collaboration with a major biopharmaceutical company and 62% year-over-year growth in our core biocatalysis product revenue on increased demand for our enzymes,” says Codexis president and CEO John Nicols. “Completion of the technology transfer under our licensing agreement with Merck expected later this year and momentum in our core biocatalyst businesses put us on track to reach our 2016 revenue guidance of $46 million to $49 million.”





